Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Tarnopol's avatar
Doug Tarnopol
6h

Fight the good fight and eyes on the prize. Resist the corruption you will find. Don’t forget your outside-game values on the inside. Best of luck!!!

Reply
Share
Debra Shushan's avatar
Debra Shushan
5h

I'm sorry about the difficult part of the update, Waleed, but excited to hear that you'll be joining the most exciting thing going in American politics right now. Do great things!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Waleed Shahid · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture