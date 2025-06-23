Waleed’s Substack

Jun 24

Interestingly, La Guardia fell in love with Jeanette Rankin, America’s first congresswoman, pacifist, early proponent of RCV, passionate advocate for electoral reform, and fierce adversary of oligarchs.

Though he certainly had a mind of his own, their conversations undoubtedly shaped his opinions and helped strengthen his resolve.

Though La Guardia asked her to marry him more than once, she refused preferring to remain an independent woman untethered by another’s agenda.

Jun 23

La Guardia was legendary. Born of a Jewish Mother and an Italian Father, he was the first minority candidate. He vigorously fought fascists whether they be landlords or Nazi agents infiltrating New York

And, BTW, Viva Mamdani

https://davidgottfried.substack.com/p/why-this-jew-supports-mamdani-for

