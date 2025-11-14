Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Epstein's avatar
Robin Epstein
1hEdited

Shahana Hanif’s historic win in 2021 — she was the first Muslim woman elected to City Council in District 39 which includes Kensington, where she was born and raised, as well as Park Slope — and her astounding re-election campaign this year — in which she got 70% of the vote despite an opponent backed by the same billionaires who attacked Mamdani and who relied on the same hateful Islamophobia and false accusations of antisemitism — definitely helped jump-start the increase in the participation of Bangladeshi-American voters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Waleed Shahid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture