Leigh Horne
2d

Excellent post that deserves amplification. The insights here are much more than food for thought, they stongly suggest a call to intelligent action. Here's a start: make ranked choice voting the norm and the law.

Clif Brown
1d

A very good essay. Point taken.

Two things that Trump has done cement my belief that he has no business in the White House. First, he removed the bust of MLKJ from the Oval Office and then more recently, he ordered flags to be displayed at half-staff to honor Charlie Kirk.

I confess I had not heard of Kirk until the news of his death, but then I started looking at what he said.

Kirk did not speak to all Americans, but to white Americans. His view of where power should be was patriarchal. He had nothing to say to people of color. His audiences, like the Republican Party, were almost entirely white and his message was one of victimhood, of wrongs done to the most privileged Americans. The name of his group, Turning Point, implies a reversal of the expansion of rights to so many who were denied them in practice if not in law. Though I did not hear him say it, he could easily have said certain people need to be put in their place.

MLKJ spoke to all of humanity. He addressed whites as "my white brothers and sisters" even as they cursed him and even threw stones at him in Cicero, IL. His efforts to speak for the undeniably powerless and victimized at the risk of his life was always seen. His most famous speech mentioned individuals being judged by the quality of their character and not the color of their skin. I don't know if Kirk had a name given to him by his detractors, but MLKJ was referred to as "Martin Luther Coon" by a good number of his.

One could not find a greater contrast than that between Kirk and King. The former would have felt comfortable in the Old South and certainly in the current South, while King would have likely been lynched in the Old South for not "knowing his place"

We have a bigot in the White House. His actions regarding Kirk and King cry out to all of us to do as King recommended and judge the individual by his character. That judgement would not be difficult as it is confirmed almost daily. I repeat: The man has no business in the White House. He does not represent we the people.

2 more comments...

