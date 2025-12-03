Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Hamilton's avatar
Jennifer Hamilton
3d

This show is amazing- love your observations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeremy Ney's avatar
Jeremy Ney
3d

Show only feels interesting through this lens. Otherwise it feels like it just drags on as an over extended metaphor no? Sometimes good shots of the southwest though in classic Breaking Bad style

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Waleed Shahid · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture