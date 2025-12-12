Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary-BethSMontgomery's avatar
Mary-BethSMontgomery
1d

🤯🤯🤯 thank you. A lot to absorb but I like seeing the big picture over time 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Carruthers's avatar
Linda Carruthers
1d

Finally, the link between contemporary US liberal politics and the absence of an organised multi racial working class is coherently laid out. Very excellently done. 10/10

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Waleed Shahid · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture