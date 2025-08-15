Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Crawford's avatar
James Crawford
6d

Amazing - major value add - will subscribe when I can, ty

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kathryn Eszeki's avatar
Kathryn Eszeki
6d

Great article; but I think it's the ordeal in Alaska with Putin (which we all know will come to nothing) that Trump is using to distract the American people while he moves to takeover DC and ultimately the entire nation. The media is again culpable in this by its full throttled coverage in Anchorage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Waleed Shahid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture