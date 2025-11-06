Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Rosen's avatar
Bruce Rosen
Nov 6

Alas, you've succumbed to a common error: Both of LaGuardia's parents were Italian born: His father was a lapsed Catholic & his mother was from a distinguished Sephardi family. He was raised as an Episcopalian & had a pivotal ally/follower in East Harlem Congressman Vito Marcantonio. Also, you miss Lower East Side born Al Smith who was NYS Governor & as Democratic candidate for President faced the winds of the anti-Catholic outcry. His gubernatorial cabinet was an incubator for what would become the New Deal. Traitor-to-his-class FDR leaned on nominally liberal Republican LaGuardia. Fast forward throw your excellent compilation: Mamdani failed to attract East Asian voters: Folks in NE Queens & Sheepshead Bay went for Cuomo. So, at this stage, there's a limit. Also, let me express concern for the physical safety of the yet to be sworn in mayor & his family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ziggy's avatar
Ziggy
Nov 6

Democracy looked different back in that day. If I remember the 1960's correctly, the police force was an Irish fief; education was Jewish; transport and social work was Black, and sanitation Italian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Waleed Shahid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture