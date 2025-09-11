Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
7
2

VHS Recording Of 10-Year Old Me on 9/11/2001

Sep 11, 2025
7
2
Share

Last year, I found an old VHS tape of my neighbor interviewing us on 9/11/2001 about our family's experience that day. My parents filed a complaint. No police misconduct was found.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Waleed Shahid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture