Ziggy
1d

Until AOC and her ilk, there was no radical group that could be a productive junior partner. The purity pony left could not partner with anybody, and the mainstream Democrats were right to mollify and ignore them. (Jesse Jackson was no purity pony, but he could not subordinate his career to his cause: a very dangerous ally.) But we have developed a much better kind of radical over the last two decades or so: eyes on the horizon, and feet on the ground. Schumer & Co. may not have recognized this.

That's a problem with old people. Their view of the world is as accurate as anybody's--maybe more so, since they have seen more things. But their accurate view is often that of a past world. (I'm an old person, and have suffered from this problem.)

Rosanne Azarian
1d

Why can’t the fight against autocracy and the fight to save our freedom and democracy be important enough to unite us.

