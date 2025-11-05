Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Rosen's avatar
Bruce Rosen
Nov 5

Alas, you’ve fallen into the same trap as many others: LaGuardia was 100% Italian. Both of his parents were born in what would

become part of Italy. His father

was a lapsed Catholic; his mom from a distinguished Sephardi family. He was fluent in Italian

& Yiddish. Also important: his

socialist acolyte/ally, Congressman Vito Marcantonio

of East Harlem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Waleed Shahid
Steven Dundas's avatar
Steven Dundas
Nov 5

Waleed,

What an outstanding article and comparison. I was thinking about the comparison with LaGuardia last night. Mandani is a brilliant man and shrewd politician. He will be had to demonize, though Trump, MAGA, and the Right Wing media will try. They are shitting all over themselves, the panic is visible.

I’m not a New Yorker, but I have always admired the spirit of the city and its people.

All the best and as always, watch your six.

Steve Dundas

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Waleed Shahid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture