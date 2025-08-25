Waleed’s Substack

Waleed’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Whitehead's avatar
John Whitehead
2d

David Dinkens' legacy narrative has largely been written by his political opponents - ie, the Rudy Giuliani Republicans, ADL and allied groups, and the NYC police union (NYC PBA). Unfortunately, Mayor Dinkins lost control of his own story early on in his single term as Mayor. I don't think it helps Zohran Mamdani very much to use David Dinkens as a metaphor for his own campaign to be NYC's Mayor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Loeb's avatar
Paul Loeb
2d

Interestingly, when Mandami won the primary, Chat GPT said he would be the first socialist mayor in NYC history., ignoring Dinkins. They've now corrected it and portray it pretty accurately

https://chatgpt.com/c/68aca0b7-c66c-8321-a693-61970b774fef

Agree that the Dinkins legacy got written by his opponents, so he left pretty unpopular, but his tenure proves the point that none of the predictions of doom came true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Waleed Shahid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture