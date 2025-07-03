Waleed’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
How Broadcast Media Covered Zohran Mamdani's Win
A new analysis of over 25,000 broadcast mentions shows how mainstream media led with Israel over rent, child care, and transit.
Jul 3
•
Waleed Shahid
33
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
How Broadcast Media Covered Zohran Mamdani's Win
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
The Socialist Mayors of Madrid and Barcelona
Forget the fear-mongering. Madrid and Barcelona tried it. Trash was collected. Housing was built. Power was challenged.
Jul 2
•
Waleed Shahid
77
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
The Socialist Mayors of Madrid and Barcelona
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
June 2025
Why Haven't Democratic Party Leaders Condemned Eric Adams’ “End Antisemitism Party" Stunt?
Adams created a political party to avoid a primary by exploiting Jewish pain with little pushback from Democratic Party leaders.
Jun 30
•
Waleed Shahid
45
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
Why Haven't Democratic Party Leaders Condemned Eric Adams’ “End Antisemitism Party" Stunt?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
1:46
The Rise of Zohran Mamdani
From Bernie to bodegas to Borough Hall: a ten-year organizing arc comes full circle.
Jun 26
•
Waleed Shahid
226
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
The Rise of Zohran Mamdani
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
24
Before Zohran Mamdani, There Was Comrade La Guardia
First they call you radical. Then they name an airport after you.
Jun 23
•
Waleed Shahid
124
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
Before Zohran Mamdani, There Was Comrade La Guardia
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
The Abundance Debate Is Broken. Here’s How to Fix It.
Populists and abundance proponents have retreated into factional warfare. But both sides need to realize that they need each other.
Jun 11
•
Waleed Shahid
53
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
The Abundance Debate Is Broken. Here’s How to Fix It.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
May 2025
Populist Podcasters Are Already Here. Democratic Elites and Donors Just Aren’t Listening.
The Joe Rogans of the Left already exist. What they need isn’t donor control—it’s strategic recognition and support.
May 23
•
Waleed Shahid
66
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
Populist Podcasters Are Already Here. Democratic Elites and Donors Just Aren’t Listening.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Ignored by the Party, Blamed for Its Defeat
Anti-war Democrats warned Biden-Harris on Gaza. Now they’re being cast as the problem.
May 20
•
Waleed Shahid
64
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
Ignored by the Party, Blamed for Its Defeat
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
April 2025
Inside Biden’s Convention Meltdown and Harris’s Price-Gouging Retreat
Two Scenes That Explain How Biden’s Pride and Harris’s Drift Lost 2024
Apr 29
•
Waleed Shahid
34
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
Inside Biden’s Convention Meltdown and Harris’s Price-Gouging Retreat
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
How Do We Defeat Musk if We Can’t Even Boycott X?
The power and promise of collective non-cooperation.
Apr 13
•
Waleed Shahid
28
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
How Do We Defeat Musk if We Can’t Even Boycott X?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
Trump’s Tariffs Are More Spectacle Than Strategy
Why some of Trump’s tariffs have support from unions, and more in common with Viktor Orbán than Adam Smith
Apr 4
•
Waleed Shahid
26
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
Trump’s Tariffs Are More Spectacle Than Strategy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
The Burden of the Junior Partner
The Left’s Catch-22: Blamed for the Losses, Erased from the Wins
Apr 1
•
Waleed Shahid
25
Share this post
Waleed’s Substack
The Burden of the Junior Partner
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
© 2025 Waleed Shahid
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts