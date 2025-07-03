Waleed’s Substack

June 2025

Why Haven't Democratic Party Leaders Condemned Eric Adams’ “End Antisemitism Party" Stunt?
Adams created a political party to avoid a primary by exploiting Jewish pain with little pushback from Democratic Party leaders.
  
Waleed Shahid
10
1:46
The Rise of Zohran Mamdani
From Bernie to bodegas to Borough Hall: a ten-year organizing arc comes full circle.
  
Waleed Shahid
24
Before Zohran Mamdani, There Was Comrade La Guardia
First they call you radical. Then they name an airport after you.
  
Waleed Shahid
9
The Abundance Debate Is Broken. Here’s How to Fix It.
Populists and abundance proponents have retreated into factional warfare. But both sides need to realize that they need each other.
  
Waleed Shahid
12

May 2025

April 2025

Inside Biden’s Convention Meltdown and Harris’s Price-Gouging Retreat
Two Scenes That Explain How Biden’s Pride and Harris’s Drift Lost 2024
  
Waleed Shahid
3
How Do We Defeat Musk if We Can’t Even Boycott X?
The power and promise of collective non-cooperation.
  
Waleed Shahid
11
Trump’s Tariffs Are More Spectacle Than Strategy
Why some of Trump’s tariffs have support from unions, and more in common with Viktor Orbán than Adam Smith
  
Waleed Shahid
6
The Burden of the Junior Partner
The Left’s Catch-22: Blamed for the Losses, Erased from the Wins
  
Waleed Shahid
1
